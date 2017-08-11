12 accused of conspiracy and sex trafficking in Galveston County

A dozen people are facing charges related to child sex trafficking in Galveston. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nine men and three women are in custody, accused of conspiracy and sex trafficking of children in Galveston County.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said all 12 suspects are charged related to two separate but related indictments.

One of those suspects, Joseph Church, was in a Houston courtroom today.

His mother, Toni Church, said she couldn't believe what her son is accused of, including charges of sexual trafficking of a child and child pornography possession.

"That's stupid," Toni said, adding that she was blindsided by the charges.

Church, 31, of Sweeney, is just one of nine other people accused of using sexually oriented websites to lure children as young as 16 years old for sex.

These are charges that could carry a sentence of life in prison, something Church's mother can't comprehend.

"I just want my child home," Toni said. "I want him home."

Toni said her son has two children of his own, and can't believe he'd ever be accused of something as heinous as this.

The suspects are being held without bond. They have another court appearance scheduled in Galveston next week.

Those taken into custody also include Angela Marks, 23, of Sweeney; Jamaal Crane, 25, of Angleton; Norris Moon, 23, and Christopher Walton, 23, of Brazoria; Ronnie Beasley, 19, of Rosharon; and William Franklin, 18, of Wharton.

Jamier Coleman, 20, and Lurkesha Baugh, 35, both of Wharton, were in state custody on previous charges. Alisa Kimber, 24, of Freeport, was in federal custody on earlier similar charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Stephanie Walker, 35, of Houston, and Eric Page, 19, were taken into custody on unrelated charges on Wednesday in Sherman.

