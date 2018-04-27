Breaking: @houstonpolice investigating the death of a boy at the Bridgebrook Apts in East #Houston. Investigators are focusing on the laundry room. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/7KpLSwqwSz — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) April 28, 2018

Houston police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy Friday night.Investigators arrived at the complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive just before 6 p.m.According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex.An adult noticed the boy inside the laundry room and called 911.In eyewitness video, paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the child.The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.No other details have been released.