1 killed after bus from Texas rolls over in Mexico

M.L. NESTEL
At least one person was killed and others wounded when a bus from Texas rolled over en route to Monterrey, Mexico Tuesday afternoon, Mexican authorities confirmed.

The vehicle, which left from Houston, was being run by tourist passenger Bus Pegasso and crashed along Highway Reynosa-Monterrey in Los Ramones.

The small municipality is located in the state of Nuevos Leon -- some 7 hours away from Houston and 1 hour from its destination of Monterrey.

Around 20 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to authorities. The nationalities of the passengers was not immediately clear.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Show More
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
TIMELINE: Deputy killed in Baytown
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos