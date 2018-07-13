1 man arrested, another on the run after short police chase through Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person in custody after chase through Bellaire. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been taken into custody after taking officers on a short pursuit Friday through several neighborhoods in Bellaire.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.



According to police, the suspects drove through stop signs on a motorcycle. The two also drove through several yards and down the wrong-way through traffic.

After crashing near the 610 and Fournace, the suspects fled on foot, police said.

The first suspect was captured just before 6 p.m.

No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseBellaireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News