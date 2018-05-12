UPDATE: PURSUIT ENDED!



CONSTABLES PURSUIT ENDED IN THE 6500 BLOCK OF STUEBNER AIRLINE. ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY! https://t.co/i8SjNjhIKa — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 12, 2018

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Harris County Pct. 4 constables Saturday afternoon.According to authorities, constables chased the suspect on the southbound lanes of IH-45 near Rankin Road.The chase ended in the 6500 block of Stuebner Airline Road in northwest Houston.During the chase, drivers were asked to avoid the area.No other details have been released.