Opry Mills Mall shooting in Nashville leaves 1 in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A fight at a Nashville mall has ended in gunfire and put one person in the hospital.

According to the Nashville Police Department, one person is in custody after shots rang out Thursday afternoon at the Opry Mills Mall.

A large police presence can be seen outside the mall, where officers were seen running through the parking lot with guns drawn.

Investigators said they do not believe there is any additional threat to shoppers. The ATF is also assisting with their investigation.

Officers said the mall is being swept as a precaution.

