Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

A teenage boy was wounded and a suspect was detained Friday morning in a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that one gunshot victim was transported to a hospital after the incident. Eyewitness News has learned that patient is a 17-year old boy who was shot through the forearm.The suspect's identity was not immediately released.The campus, at 39055 25th St. West, was placed on lockdown along with all other schools in the Antelope Valley Union High School District.According to a law enforcement source, multiple callers said there was a man with a gun at the school shortly after 7 a.m. Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter in the area.Authorities also set up an area to receive parents who were rushing to the school to pick up their children.