1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --A shooting in a northeast Harris County apartment complex left one man dead and a portion of the complex damaged.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, witnesses saw several young men in a red car inside the Atascocita Pines Apartments. The witnesses say the people inside the red car fired into a gold-colored SUV being driven by another young man.
That driver was hit and lost control, and his SUV plowed into a garage in the apartment complex. The force was strong enough that it pushed an unrelated car inside the garage clear through the other side.
The victim didn't survive.
"It's a young guy, like 19 years old," said Jorge Marronquin, who saw the shooting. "I saw the guy get killed, it's very very sad."
So far, no suspects are under arrest.
