Woman found dead after apparent murder-attempted suicide at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon after an apparent murder-attempted suicide at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. at the Spring Village Apartments in the 11800 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Police said they received a call around 10:05 a.m. about a disturbance.



According to investigators, the woman was attacked by her boyfriend inside the apartment.

She called police and had the locks changed.

Police believe he returned hours later, kicked down her door and fatally shot her.

The boyfriend shot himself and is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
