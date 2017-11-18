1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsized close to mouth of the Colorado River in Matagorda Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsized near Colorado River. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater after the vessel he was on capsized Saturday near the Colorado River.

Officials in Corpus Christi received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. from an eyewitness that a 16-foot pleasure craft carrying four boaters without life jackets capsized. Two boaters were rescued by Matagorda County Sheriff officers and a third boater was later discovered deceased near the capsized vessel, officials said.

"We will continue to aggressively search throughout the night for the missing boater," Lt. Cmdr. Ariel Berrios, the search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a release. "This is currently the top priority of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi."

Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, as well as boat-crews from Station Freeport, are searching for the missing boater.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing manMatagorda County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother stabbed to death by son in Spring, deputies say
Have you seen him? 17-year-old with autism missing in Harris Co.
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Astros host baseball games for kids with disabilities
Incredible Jose Altuve image made of words and numbers
Show More
Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Police chief says some drivers scare 'bejesus' out of him
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
More News
Top Video
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
More Video