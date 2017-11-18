Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater after the vessel he was on capsized Saturday near the Colorado River.Officials in Corpus Christi received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. from an eyewitness that a 16-foot pleasure craft carrying four boaters without life jackets capsized. Two boaters were rescued by Matagorda County Sheriff officers and a third boater was later discovered deceased near the capsized vessel, officials said."We will continue to aggressively search throughout the night for the missing boater," Lt. Cmdr. Ariel Berrios, the search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a release. "This is currently the top priority of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi."Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, as well as boat-crews from Station Freeport, are searching for the missing boater.