1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near high school

One woman was killed and another wounded Friday night shooting near a Georgia high school, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The station reported the shooting victims were not students at the school.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Mt. Zion H.S. in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, Clayton County fire officials told WSB-TV.

One woman was shot several times in the chest and later died. Another woman was shot in the leg, according to the station.
