Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus in Walker County.DPS troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-45 and FM 1375.Troopers said approximately 75 people were on the bus when the crash occurred.. A person in a passenger vehicle was killed, and another person was flown via helicopter to the hospital in serious condition.Authorities say both sides of the highway are shut down.