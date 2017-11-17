$6,000 Pharrell x Adidas sneakers stolen from man who listed them on Craigslist

A pair of limited edition sneakers, seen left, were stolen during what was supposed to be a Craigslist transaction in Irvine. A suspect, right, was captured on surveillance video.

IRVINE, California --
A search is on for two thieves who stole a pair of limited edition Adidas sneakers worth $6,000 from an Irvine man who was trying to sell them on Craigslist.

The victim posted an ad seeking a buyer for the pricey kicks, which are designed by singer Pharrell Williams.

The black sneakers are emblazoned with the word "YOU" on one and "NERD" on the other in reflective silver lettering.



The victim received a response from someone who agreed to buy the shoes for $6,000, Irvine police said. Similar shoes are selling for up to $9,000.

According to authorities, the victim and the suspect met on Tuesday at the Irvine Market at 2540 Main Street. Upon meeting, the victim followed the suspect to his car to complete the transaction.

When the victim entered the backseat of the suspect's white BMW 3 Series, he was met by a second suspect, who produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him.

Investigators said the victim was ordered to get out of the car -- and to leave the shoes behind. The suspects took off with the shoes as well as the victim's cellphone.

The first suspect was caught on surveillance video inside Irvine Market. He was described as an African-American male in his 30s, standing at approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

When the first suspect communicated with the victim, he identified himself as "Shorty."

The second suspect, who produced the handgun inside the BMW, was described as an African-American male with dreadlocks.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Detective Leticia Hernandez at (949) 724-7245.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
armed robberyshoescraigslistgunsrobberysurveillance videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
HPD reveals officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD bus
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
89-year-old denied FEMA assistance 4 times
Homes damaged in fire after work by contractor
Veteran told to take down his American flag
Show More
Hidden jewel has ultimate selection of Mexican food
Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting
Popular former mayor's things sold at estate sale
HPD to train officers to bump suspect cars in chases
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
More News
Photos
STAR Youth Scholarship winner announced
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
More Photos