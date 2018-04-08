Houston police need help identifying two women accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse in the 3800 block of the Southwest Freeway.Police just released surveillance video of the suspects.The women were caught on video in January trying to use the victim's credit cards at a Target. The cards were declined.They then took off in a gray Mazda X SUV.If you recognize the two women, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.