Surveillance video shows women accused of stealing credit cards

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ask for help identifying women who attempted to use stolen credit card. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police need help identifying two women accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse in the 3800 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police just released surveillance video of the suspects.

The women were caught on video in January trying to use the victim's credit cards at a Target. The cards were declined.

They then took off in a gray Mazda X SUV.

If you recognize the two women, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
credit cardstheftsurveillance videorewardHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
2 men hurt in wild shooting drive to BBQ restaurant for help
Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building
A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
Show More
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
Man who sodomized girl, 3, resentenced to longer prison term
Embattled chef has history of trouble in month of April
Father of Parkland shooting victim creates mural for son
Syrian government accused of gas attack on civilians
More News