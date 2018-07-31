$40,000 worth of marijuana found inside bags at Brownsville golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

GREEN ON THE GREEN: Drug smugglers thought this was a clever disguise for $40,000 worth of marijuana. (KTRK)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Smuggling drugs across the border didn't work for whoever sneaked golf bags full of pot onto a Texas golf course.

Three golf bags packed with 50 pounds of marijuana each were found in Brownsville last week.

Authorities say the bags were discovered when Border Patrol agents decided to search the area after spotting several men swimming across the Rio Grande to Mexico.

The seized pot has a street value of over $40,000, according to law enforcement.

BUSTED: 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised
EMBED More News Videos

Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
EMBED More News Videos

Can you spot the hidden signs of drugs in a typical teen's bedroom?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustmarijuanagolftexas newsBrownsville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News