U.S. & WORLD

$3.5 mil raised for Canadian hockey team after fatal bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 52,000 people have collectively donated millions of dollars to support the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan --
Less than two days after a crash that killed more than a dozen of a junior hockey team's players and staff members, millions of dollars have been raised to help the victims and their families.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "Funds for Humboldt Broncos" had raised more than $3.55 million as of Sunday morning. Upwards of 52,000 people contributed to the campaign, according to GoFundMe, which has verified the fundraiser's authenticity.

A truck slammed into a bus carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on Friday evening, killing 15 people. While police have not yet released the names of all those killed, the team's head coach, assistant coach, team captain, radio announcer and stats keeper are among the dead in addition to multiple players and the bus driver, according to local media reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," Kevin Garinger, the team's president, said in a statement.

The team has also asked those wishing to help to make donations to local food banks, assisted living centers and other charitable organizations in Saskatchewan.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was released after being briefly detained following the crash. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcanadafundraisertraffic fatalities
U.S. & WORLD
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Father of Parkland shooting victim creates mural for son
World mourns victims of Canadian hockey team bus crash
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
2 men hurt in wild shooting drive to BBQ restaurant for help
Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building
Show More
A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
Man who sodomized girl, 3, resentenced to longer prison term
Embattled chef has history of trouble in month of April
Father of Parkland shooting victim creates mural for son
More News